StockNews.com Downgrades Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Immersion Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IMMR opened at $7.22 on Wednesday. Immersion has a 1-year low of $4.28 and a 1-year high of $7.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.94 million, a P/E ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.45.

Immersion Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Investors of record on Sunday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Immersion

In other news, insider William C. Martin acquired 16,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.79 per share, for a total transaction of $94,046.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 681,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,943,076.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Immersion news, insider William C. Martin bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.71 per share, with a total value of $57,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 604,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,449,376.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider William C. Martin purchased 16,243 shares of Immersion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.79 per share, for a total transaction of $94,046.97. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 681,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,943,076.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. InterOcean Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Immersion in the first quarter worth $56,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Immersion in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Hamilton Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Immersion during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Immersion in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in Immersion by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 17,287 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,272 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.20% of the company’s stock.

About Immersion

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, scales, and licenses haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

