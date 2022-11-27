StockNews.com Downgrades Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PEN. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $244.00 to $189.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $239.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Penumbra from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $217.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $244.00 to $235.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $220.45.

Penumbra Stock Performance

Shares of PEN stock opened at $195.94 on Wednesday. Penumbra has a one year low of $114.86 and a one year high of $290.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 5.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $183.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -238.95 and a beta of 0.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Penumbra

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Penumbra had a negative net margin of 3.68% and a positive return on equity of 0.45%. The firm had revenue of $213.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.41 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Penumbra will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Penumbra news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.02, for a total transaction of $289,530.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,711,837.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 8,924 shares of company stock worth $1,620,945 in the last ninety days. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEN. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 13.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,904,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,322,000 after purchasing an additional 453,057 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the third quarter worth $35,076,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 14,529.7% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 143,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,355,000 after purchasing an additional 142,827 shares during the period. Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the third quarter worth $26,159,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 402.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 157,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,662,000 after purchasing an additional 126,500 shares during the period. 81.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

