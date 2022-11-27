StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of DRRX opened at $0.48 on Friday. DURECT has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $1.09. The company has a market cap of $109.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a current ratio of 4.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.54 and a 200-day moving average of $0.55.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in DURECT in the first quarter worth about $33,000. CM Management LLC raised its holdings in DURECT by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 3,535,732 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after buying an additional 610,537 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of DURECT by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,454,219 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 53,168 shares during the period. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of DURECT by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 2,759,671 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of DURECT in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.14% of the company’s stock.

DURECT Corp. focuses on advancing novel and potentially lifesaving investigational therapies derived from its Epigenetic Regulator Program. Its pipeline is called DUR-928, an endogenous sulfated oxysterol and an epigenetic regulator. The company was founded by James E. Brown and Felix Theeuwes on February 6, 1998 and is headquartered in Cupertino, CA.

