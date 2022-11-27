StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

New Residential Investment Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. New Residential Investment has a 1-year low of $8.18 and a 1-year high of $11.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New Residential Investment

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in New Residential Investment by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 52,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in New Residential Investment by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,160,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,495,000 after purchasing an additional 230,432 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in New Residential Investment by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in New Residential Investment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,199,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Residential Investment during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,996,000. 46.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About New Residential Investment

New Residential Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities, Properties and Loans, Consumer Loans, Mortgage Loans, and Corporate segments. The company invests in mortgage servicing rights, mortgage origination and servicing companies, residential mortgage-backed securities, properties and loans, consumer loans, and other opportunistic investments.

