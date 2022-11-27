Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC Buys 2,237 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,520 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,237 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 4.8% of Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $17,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Covington Capital Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $98.04 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $93.20 and a one year high of $115.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.83.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

