Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC Buys 6,440 Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,569 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,440 shares during the period. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF makes up about 0.9% of Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NULV. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,663,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,603,000 after buying an additional 605,066 shares during the period. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,153,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,649,000 after acquiring an additional 172,333 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,446,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,290,000 after acquiring an additional 110,898 shares during the last quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP increased its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 74.9% in the second quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 1,375,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,905,000 after purchasing an additional 588,799 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 10.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,050,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,070,000 after purchasing an additional 99,577 shares during the period.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NULV opened at $36.11 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.17. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $25.49 and a 12-month high of $30.70.

