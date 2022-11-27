Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC Buys 6,440 Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,569 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,440 shares during the period. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF makes up about 0.9% of Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NULV. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,663,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,603,000 after buying an additional 605,066 shares during the period. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,153,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,649,000 after acquiring an additional 172,333 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,446,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,290,000 after acquiring an additional 110,898 shares during the last quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP increased its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 74.9% in the second quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 1,375,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,905,000 after purchasing an additional 588,799 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 10.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,050,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,070,000 after purchasing an additional 99,577 shares during the period.
Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance
Shares of NULV opened at $36.11 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.17. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $25.49 and a 12-month high of $30.70.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/21 – 11/25
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NULV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.