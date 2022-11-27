Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.61 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF accounts for about 0.4% of Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $1,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 7,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 2,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IUSG opened at $86.77 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $76.95 and a 1-year high of $117.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.36 and its 200 day moving average is $87.27.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.252 per share. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th. This is an increase from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

