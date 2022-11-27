Substratum (SUB) Price Tops $0.0007 on Major Exchanges

Substratum (SUB) traded up 14.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 27th. In the last seven days, Substratum has traded up 25.3% against the dollar. One Substratum token can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Substratum has a total market cap of $281,283.49 and approximately $2.27 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,569.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00010432 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00006618 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00037203 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00041700 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005984 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00022263 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.88 or 0.00240664 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000137 BTC.

About Substratum

Substratum (SUB) is a token. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 383,020,999.96 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00064471 USD and is down -11.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $2.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars.

