Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) PT Raised to C$23.50 at Royal Bank of Canada

Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$21.50 to C$23.50 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities dropped their price target on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. National Bankshares lowered Summit Industrial Income REIT from an outperform rating to a tender rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$21.25 to C$23.50 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Summit Industrial Income REIT from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$22.00 to C$23.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Raymond James lowered Summit Industrial Income REIT from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$23.00 to C$23.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, CIBC lowered Summit Industrial Income REIT from a neutral rating to a tender rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$21.00 to C$23.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Summit Industrial Income REIT currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$22.93.
Summit Industrial Income REIT Price Performance
Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 1 year low of C$5.22 and a 1 year high of C$12.00.
Insider Buying and Selling at Summit Industrial Income REIT
