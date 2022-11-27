Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) PT Raised to C$23.50 at Royal Bank of Canada

Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$21.50 to C$23.50 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities dropped their price target on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. National Bankshares lowered Summit Industrial Income REIT from an outperform rating to a tender rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$21.25 to C$23.50 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Summit Industrial Income REIT from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$22.00 to C$23.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Raymond James lowered Summit Industrial Income REIT from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$23.00 to C$23.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, CIBC lowered Summit Industrial Income REIT from a neutral rating to a tender rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$21.00 to C$23.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Summit Industrial Income REIT currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$22.93.

Get Summit Industrial Income REIT alerts:

Summit Industrial Income REIT Price Performance

Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 1 year low of C$5.22 and a 1 year high of C$12.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Summit Industrial Income REIT

In related news, Director Louis Maroun purchased 2,222 shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$18.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,884.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,309,802 shares in the company, valued at C$79,300,356.80.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.