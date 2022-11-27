Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) PT Lowered to $48.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

SGRY has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Surgery Partners from $44.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Surgery Partners from $57.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Surgery Partners from $49.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Surgery Partners to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Surgery Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $47.00.

Get Surgery Partners alerts:

Surgery Partners Stock Performance

SGRY stock opened at $28.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -80.65 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.03 and a 200-day moving average of $31.37. Surgery Partners has a 12-month low of $20.46 and a 12-month high of $63.87.

Insider Transactions at Surgery Partners

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Surgery Partners

In related news, Director Brent Turner purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.50 per share, with a total value of $245,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 57,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,413,674.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Laura L. Brocklehurst sold 4,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total value of $99,600.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $951,095.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Brent Turner acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.50 per share, for a total transaction of $245,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,413,674.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 4,671 shares of company stock valued at $109,474 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SGRY. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 13.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,484,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,972,000 after buying an additional 1,606,776 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 381.4% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 985,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,513,000 after buying an additional 781,126 shares in the last quarter. Cannell & Co. raised its position in Surgery Partners by 147.0% during the third quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 892,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,876,000 after purchasing an additional 530,910 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its position in Surgery Partners by 26.0% during the third quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,134,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,941,000 after purchasing an additional 439,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Surgery Partners during the third quarter valued at about $8,783,000.

Surgery Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Surgery Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgery Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.