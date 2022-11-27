Sweat Economy (SWEAT) Trading 18.8% Lower Over Last Week

Sweat Economy (SWEAT) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 27th. During the last seven days, Sweat Economy has traded 18.8% lower against the US dollar. One Sweat Economy token can currently be bought for $0.0126 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular exchanges. Sweat Economy has a total market capitalization of $43.29 million and approximately $1.82 million worth of Sweat Economy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Sweat Economy

Sweat Economy was first traded on September 11th, 2022. Sweat Economy’s total supply is 21,864,312,331 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,423,697,499 tokens. Sweat Economy’s official Twitter account is @sweateconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Sweat Economy is medium.com/sweat-economy. The Reddit community for Sweat Economy is https://reddit.com/r/sweateconomy. The official website for Sweat Economy is www.sweateconomy.com.

Buying and Selling Sweat Economy

According to CryptoCompare, “Sweat Economy shares the principles of Sweatcoin, but leverages DeFi, NFTs and decentralized governance to unlock new value, which is returned to the user. SWEAT is minted solely by verified movement. Therefore, a stable number of users increases minting “input” (steps). An increase in users increases the input. A change in user habits – all users walking more because of intention and rewards – makes the input rise exponentially.”

