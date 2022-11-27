Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $152.50.

Several research firms have recently commented on SYNA. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Synaptics from $180.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $230.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

Get Synaptics alerts:

Synaptics Price Performance

SYNA opened at $102.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.42. Synaptics has a 12 month low of $81.13 and a 12 month high of $299.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synaptics

Synaptics ( NASDAQ:SYNA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $448.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.48 million. Synaptics had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 39.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Synaptics will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Synaptics news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $492,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,608 shares in the company, valued at $4,256,784. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP John Mcfarland sold 12,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $1,088,461.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,165.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Saleel Awsare sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $492,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,608 shares in the company, valued at $4,256,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,487 shares of company stock worth $3,042,413 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Synaptics

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 104.5% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 33,525 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,958,000 after buying an additional 17,135 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,227 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Synaptics by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Synaptics by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,687 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Synaptics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $999,000. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synaptics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor product solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.