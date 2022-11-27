Syscoin Price Up 7.1% Over Last 7 Days (SYS)

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 27th. One Syscoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000739 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Syscoin has traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar. Syscoin has a market capitalization of $82.13 million and $2.01 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16,560.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $113.08 or 0.00682784 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.16 or 0.00242499 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00057278 BTC.

SYS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 16th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 640,953,640 coins and its circulating supply is 671,097,887 coins. Syscoin’s official message board is syscoin.org/news. The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Syscoin is https://reddit.com/r/syscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Syscoin is a decentralized and open source project founded in 2014 by the founders of Blockchain Foundry, who remain Syscoin's core developers. The core project has been guided by Syscoin Foundation since 2019.Discord”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syscoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Syscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

