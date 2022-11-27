TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Shares Sold by Natixis Investment Managers International

Natixis Investment Managers International trimmed its stake in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) by 28.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 88,033 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 35,129 shares during the quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in TELUS were worth $1,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its stake in TELUS by 4.9% during the first quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 11,887 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its stake in shares of TELUS by 0.3% in the first quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 228,393 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,969,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of TELUS by 7.4% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,468 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of TELUS by 2.7% in the second quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 34,081 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TELUS by 10.3% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 9,825 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. 49.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TU shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TELUS in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of TELUS from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$36.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.94.

Shares of TU opened at $21.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.69. TELUS Co. has a 52-week low of $18.85 and a 52-week high of $27.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.258 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. TELUS’s payout ratio is currently 90.35%.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; mobile technologies equipment sale; data revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

