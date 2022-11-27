Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) PT Set at $110.00 by Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI set a $110.00 price target on Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

TER has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Teradyne in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Teradyne to $3.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Teradyne from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Teradyne from $116.00 to $92.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $83.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $93.12.

NASDAQ:TER opened at $92.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.50. Teradyne has a one year low of $67.81 and a one year high of $168.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.03.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.11. Teradyne had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 23.38%. The business had revenue of $827.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Teradyne will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is 9.84%.

In other news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.84, for a total transaction of $238,440.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,755 shares in the company, valued at $3,394,219.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Teradyne in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the first quarter worth $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 401.5% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 700.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the third quarter worth $37,000. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

