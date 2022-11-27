Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,637,625 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 136,854 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up about 1.2% of Northern Trust Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.83% of Tesla worth $5,816,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at $500,000. Westover Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at $263,000. Milestone Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 685 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 696,501 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $469,038,000 after purchasing an additional 35,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,205 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,505,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 43.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ TSLA traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $182.86. 50,672,739 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,993,040. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.18 and a 1 year high of $402.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $247.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $577.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.97.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.14. Tesla had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The business had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $1,127,212.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 192,777 shares in the company, valued at $57,946,838.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.00, for a total value of $2,971,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,701 shares in the company, valued at $17,461,383. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $1,127,212.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 192,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,946,838.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,119,001 shares of company stock worth $2,874,560,178 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $267.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $137.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Global Equities Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $83.33 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $370.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $278.43.

About Tesla

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.