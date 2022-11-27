The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Cadence Bank

Cadence Bank cut its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 68,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,119 shares during the quarter. Cadence Bank’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $4,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Dallas Securities Inc. grew its position in Charles Schwab by 2.3% during the second quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 6,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its position in Charles Schwab by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 8,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 4.7% in the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 18.0% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 3.1% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Citigroup started coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.92.

In other news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 1,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total value of $117,098.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,312.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 1,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total value of $117,098.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,312.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $585,979.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,377.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 601,293 shares of company stock valued at $47,659,759 in the last quarter. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,683,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,204,301. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.81, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $59.35 and a one year high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The company’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 26.75%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

