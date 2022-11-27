The Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) to Neutral

Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEY – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Sunday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Symrise from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Symrise has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.00.

SYIEY traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.82. 86,242 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,447. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.57. Symrise has a one year low of $22.20 and a one year high of $37.18.

About Symrise

Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health, and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and flavor solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for aqua feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.

