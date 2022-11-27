The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Position Cut by RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,592 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,226 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GS stock opened at $388.86 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $277.84 and a 12-month high of $412.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $335.34 and a 200-day moving average of $324.06.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.47 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.53 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 22.50% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $14.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 26.63%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $395.00 to $429.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $470.00 to $469.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $483.00 to $477.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $400.19.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 129,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.94, for a total transaction of $2,709,489.42. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 836,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,508,771.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 129,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.94, for a total transaction of $2,709,489.42. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 836,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,508,771.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian J. Lee sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.84, for a total transaction of $3,858,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,656 shares in the company, valued at $5,269,031.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,204,907 shares of company stock valued at $105,735,814. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

