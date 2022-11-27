The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO) Target Price to $17.00

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Rating) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $22.38.
Bausch + Lomb Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:BLCO opened at $14.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.22 and a 200 day moving average of $15.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Bausch + Lomb has a 52 week low of $12.20 and a 52 week high of $20.20.
About Bausch + Lomb
Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Vision Care/Consumer Health Care, Ophthalmic Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care/Consumer Health Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products, over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions comprising eye allergies, conjunctivitis, and dry eye.
