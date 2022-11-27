The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) Stake Cut by Sculptor Capital LP

Sculptor Capital LP cut its position in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,926,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 308,162 shares during the period. New York Times accounts for about 1.5% of Sculptor Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Sculptor Capital LP owned approximately 2.94% of New York Times worth $137,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NYT. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of New York Times by 34,889.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,518,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,066,000 after purchasing an additional 4,505,595 shares in the last quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of New York Times by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 6,490,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470,866 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of New York Times by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,741,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,189 shares during the last quarter. Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of New York Times by 138.4% during the 1st quarter. Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,884,000 after acquiring an additional 783,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerson Point Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of New York Times during the 1st quarter valued at about $24,755,000. 97.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on New York Times from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on New York Times in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.93.

In other New York Times news, Director David S. Perpich sold 6,478 shares of New York Times stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total value of $231,329.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $703,451.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of New York Times stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.07. 300,097 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,432,088. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.05 and a beta of 0.96. The New York Times Company has a 52 week low of $27.58 and a 52 week high of $48.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. New York Times’s payout ratio is 34.95%.

New York Times Company Profile

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

