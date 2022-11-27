Theta Fuel Price Tops $0.0489 (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 27th. Over the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded up 10.1% against the US dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can now be purchased for $0.0489 or 0.00000295 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Theta Fuel has a market cap of $259.21 million and $5.27 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Theta Fuel alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.04 or 0.00078720 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00061424 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001496 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000391 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00009895 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00024050 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000303 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001456 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00005209 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Theta Fuel Profile

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,301,214,400 coins. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e.

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

According to CryptoCompare, “The Theta Network and protocol aim to solve various challenges the video streaming industry faces today.First, tokens on the Theta blockchain are used as an incentive to encourage individual users to share their redundant computing and bandwidth resources as caching or relay nodes for video streams. This improves the quality of stream delivery and solves the “last-mile” delivery problem, the main bottleneck for traditional content delivery pipelines, especially for high-resolution high bitrate 4k, and 8k.Second, with sufficient network density, the majority of viewers will pull streams from peering caching nodes, allowing video platforms to significantly reduce content delivery network (CDN) costs. More importantly, by introducing tokens as an end-user incentive mechanism the Theta Network allows video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenuesTheta Fuel (TFUEL) is the operational token of the Theta protocol. TFUEL is used for on-chain operations like payments to Edge Node relayers for sharing a video stream, or for deploying or interacting with smart contracts. Relayers earn TFUEL for every video stream they relay to other users on the network. You can think of Theta Fuel as the “gas” of the protocol. There were 5 billion TFUEL at genesis of Theta blockchain, and the supply increases annually at a fixed percentage set at the protocol level. In December 2020, Theta Labs announced Theta 3.0, which introduces a new crypto-economics design for TFuel, in particular, the concept of TFuel staking and burning. This will greatly expand the capacity and use cases of the network and maximize the utility value of TFuel.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Theta Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Theta Fuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.