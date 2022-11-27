Threshold Price Tops $0.0182 on Top Exchanges (T)

Threshold (T) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 27th. One Threshold token can currently be purchased for about $0.0182 or 0.00000110 BTC on exchanges. Threshold has a market cap of $181.85 million and approximately $14.00 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Threshold has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Threshold

Threshold is a token. Its genesis date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 8,245,460,686 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.01796312 USD and is down -0.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 54 active market(s) with $13,562,901.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

