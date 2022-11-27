Toncoin (TON) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $4.02 Million

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 27th. Over the last week, Toncoin has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar. Toncoin has a total market cap of $5.88 billion and approximately $4.02 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Toncoin coin can now be bought for approximately $1.72 or 0.00010400 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Toncoin alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16,560.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00006621 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00037227 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00041190 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005991 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00022222 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.72 or 0.00239818 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003773 BTC.

Toncoin Profile

Toncoin is a coin. It launched on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 1,221,401,181 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 1.72184289 USD and is down -0.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 60 active market(s) with $4,242,015.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Toncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Toncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Toncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.