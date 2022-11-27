Truist Financial Boosts Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Price Target to $214.00

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Truist Financial from $209.00 to $214.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

ADI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $190.95.

Analog Devices Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ ADI opened at $167.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $85.10 billion, a PE ratio of 31.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.11. Analog Devices has a one year low of $133.48 and a one year high of $188.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $148.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.29.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 13.58%. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Analog Devices will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $272,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 68,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,985,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Analog Devices

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 101.2% during the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 333.3% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1,116.7% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

