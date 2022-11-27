two (NYSE:TWOA) Stake Boosted by Sculptor Capital LP

Sculptor Capital LP increased its position in shares of two (NYSE:TWOA – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,075,376 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the quarter. Sculptor Capital LP owned 9.41% of TWO worth $20,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWOA. Wealthspring Capital LLC lifted its stake in TWO by 2.4% during the first quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 68,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC lifted its stake in TWO by 14.8% during the first quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 688,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,734,000 after purchasing an additional 88,569 shares during the last quarter. Piper Sandler & CO. bought a new position in TWO during the first quarter worth $245,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in TWO during the first quarter worth $247,000. Finally, RP Investment Advisors LP lifted its stake in TWO by 23.5% during the first quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP now owns 800,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,830,000 after purchasing an additional 152,175 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TWO Price Performance

NYSE TWOA traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.03. The company had a trading volume of 104 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,584. two has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $10.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.85.

TWO Company Profile

two does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

