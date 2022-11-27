UGI (NYSE:UGI) Lowered to Underperform at Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Bank of America currently has $41.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $43.00.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of UGI from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of UGI from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of UGI from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UGI in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.67.
UGI Stock Up 2.0 %
Shares of NYSE:UGI opened at $39.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.54. UGI has a one year low of $31.19 and a one year high of $47.04. The company has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.05.
UGI Announces Dividend
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Roger Perreault sold 16,341 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $572,098.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 37,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,314,975.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other UGI news, VP Monica M. Gaudiosi sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $2,648,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 61,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,157,758.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Roger Perreault sold 16,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $572,098.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,314,975.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in UGI by 598.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UGI by 83.2% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of UGI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UGI by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UGI by 2,519.2% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.58% of the company’s stock.
About UGI
UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.4 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,600 propane distribution location.
Read More
