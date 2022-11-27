uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) PT Raised to $57.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $47.00 to $57.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of uniQure from $51.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of uniQure from $34.00 to $24.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of uniQure in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of uniQure in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of uniQure in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $48.71.

uniQure Stock Performance

Shares of QURE stock opened at $26.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a current ratio of 7.26. uniQure has a one year low of $12.52 and a one year high of $30.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 0.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at uniQure

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other uniQure news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 2,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total value of $43,006.90. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 92,890 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,398.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QURE. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of uniQure by 60.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in uniQure by 16.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,334 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 8,479 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its stake in uniQure by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 79,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of uniQure during the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of uniQure by 1,824.0% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 23,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 21,943 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

uniQure Company Profile

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-210, a product candidate for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AMT-260 for temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-240, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-161 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

