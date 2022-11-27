Uniswap Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.23 Billion (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 27th. In the last week, Uniswap has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. One Uniswap token can currently be purchased for about $5.54 or 0.00033530 BTC on major exchanges. Uniswap has a total market cap of $4.23 billion and approximately $52.48 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $76.42 or 0.00462092 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00025320 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001675 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006051 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001293 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00018358 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001284 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Uniswap Profile

Uniswap (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 762,209,327 tokens. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

