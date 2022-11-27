Unizen (ZCX) Price Hits $0.0731 on Top Exchanges

Unizen (ZCX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 27th. Unizen has a total market cap of $196.75 million and $458,461.92 worth of Unizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Unizen has traded up 15.4% against the dollar. One Unizen token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0731 or 0.00000442 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Unizen

Unizen’s genesis date was April 11th, 2021. Unizen’s total supply is 999,979,978 tokens. Unizen’s official message board is unizen-io.medium.com. The Reddit community for Unizen is https://reddit.com/r/unizen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Unizen’s official Twitter account is @unizen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Unizen is unizen.io.

Unizen Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Unizen is a new class of digital asset exchange that provides global traders and retail investors with access to exciting blockchain projects through the combined functionality of a secure CEX, DEX, AI-driven social sentiment indicators and Binance-level liquidity: all in one seamless user experience.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unizen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

