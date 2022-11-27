UNUS SED LEO Reaches Market Cap of $3.99 Billion (LEO)

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 27th. Over the last seven days, UNUS SED LEO has traded down 2.7% against the dollar. One UNUS SED LEO token can currently be bought for $4.18 or 0.00025263 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. UNUS SED LEO has a market cap of $3.99 billion and $3.20 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $77.54 or 0.00468224 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001298 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00018307 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001305 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO Profile

UNUS SED LEO (CRYPTO:LEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 tokens and its circulating supply is 953,954,130 tokens. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @bitfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here. UNUS SED LEO’s official website is www.bitfinex.com. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex.

Buying and Selling UNUS SED LEO

