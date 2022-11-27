USDX [Kava] Reaches Market Capitalization of $99.69 Million (USDX)

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 27th. During the last week, USDX [Kava] has traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar. USDX [Kava] has a market cap of $99.69 million and $224,386.05 worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDX [Kava] token can currently be purchased for about $0.89 or 0.00005528 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $16,165.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.31 or 0.00663784 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.15 or 0.00242198 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00055749 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.71 or 0.00060089 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001282 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000011 BTC.

USDX [Kava] Profile

USDX [Kava] (USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2020. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 107,526,703 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,567,264 tokens. USDX [Kava]’s official website is kava.io. The official message board for USDX [Kava] is medium.com/kava-labs. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform.

Buying and Selling USDX [Kava]

