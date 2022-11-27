Ventas (NYSE:VTR) PT Lowered to $56.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $60.00 to $56.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

VTR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered Ventas from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Ventas from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Raymond James lowered Ventas from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Ventas from $63.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ventas from $44.50 to $45.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ventas presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $57.64.

Ventas Price Performance

Ventas stock opened at $45.49 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.83. Ventas has a 1 year low of $35.33 and a 1 year high of $64.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -413.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Ventas Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Ventas

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. Ventas’s payout ratio is -1,636.36%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Ventas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Ventas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ventas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in Ventas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

Featured Articles

