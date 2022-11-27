Venus USDC Market Cap Achieves $103.70 Million (vUSDC)

Venus USDC (vUSDC) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 27th. Over the last week, Venus USDC has traded up 0% against the US dollar. Venus USDC has a total market cap of $103.70 million and approximately $13.89 million worth of Venus USDC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Venus USDC token can now be purchased for $0.0217 or 0.00000131 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002314 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000346 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,328.04 or 0.08021328 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.87 or 0.00494015 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,979.82 or 0.30048611 BTC.

Venus USDC Profile

Venus USDC’s total supply is 4,771,015,133 tokens. Venus USDC’s official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Venus USDC is app.venus.io/dashboard. The official message board for Venus USDC is medium.com/venusprotocol.

Venus USDC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus USDC (vUSDC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus USDC has a current supply of 4,771,015,133. The last known price of Venus USDC is 0.02173305 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $17,539,400.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

