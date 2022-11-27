Verge (XVG) Price Reaches $0.0024

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 27th. During the last week, Verge has traded up 9.8% against the dollar. One Verge coin can now be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Verge has a market cap of $40.44 million and approximately $2.09 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16,126.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0946 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $72.00 or 0.00446490 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00026526 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.68 or 0.00115839 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $132.98 or 0.00824583 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.96 or 0.00663281 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006207 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.14 or 0.00242713 BTC.

Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,514,458,263 coins. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin,”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

