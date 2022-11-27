Vertcoin (VTC) Price Reaches $0.15 on Top Exchanges

Vertcoin (VTC) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 27th. During the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded up 1% against the US dollar. One Vertcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000892 BTC on exchanges. Vertcoin has a market cap of $9.65 million and $37,814.12 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16,504.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $75.67 or 0.00458405 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00025473 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.10 or 0.00121741 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.42 or 0.00832512 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.48 or 0.00681404 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001678 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00006091 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.70 or 0.00246595 BTC.

Vertcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 65,545,835 coins. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

