Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT) to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.01 on December 15th

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) announced an annual dividend on Friday, November 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th.

Vertiv has a payout ratio of 1.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Vertiv to earn $1.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.01 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 1.0%.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Vertiv Stock Down 0.9 %

Vertiv stock opened at $13.74 on Friday. Vertiv has a 1-year low of $7.76 and a 1-year high of $27.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. Vertiv had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vertiv will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen raised shares of Vertiv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $11.75 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Vertiv from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Vertiv from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Vertiv to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

Insider Activity at Vertiv

In related news, Director Joseph J. Deangelo bought 71,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,684.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 71,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,684. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRT. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Vertiv by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,988,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,836,000 after purchasing an additional 4,693,256 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Vertiv by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,207,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634,928 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Vertiv by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 14,099,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,985 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Vertiv by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,496,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,298,000 after purchasing an additional 540,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,002,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,039,000 after acquiring an additional 454,546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments. It offers AC and DC power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.