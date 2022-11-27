Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT) to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.01 on December 15th

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) announced an annual dividend on Friday, November 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th.

Vertiv has a payout ratio of 1.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Vertiv to earn $1.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.01 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 1.0%.

Vertiv Trading Down 0.9 %

Vertiv stock opened at $13.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Vertiv has a 12-month low of $7.76 and a 12-month high of $27.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.74 and its 200 day moving average is $11.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. Vertiv had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Vertiv will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VRT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Vertiv from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Vertiv to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vertiv from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Cowen upgraded shares of Vertiv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $11.75 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Vertiv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $11.75 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

Insider Transactions at Vertiv

In related news, Director Joseph J. Deangelo acquired 71,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,684.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 71,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,684. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Vertiv by 11.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vertiv by 17.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 2,361 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Vertiv by 216.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 14,886 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Vertiv by 40.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 66,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 18,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Vertiv by 450.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 461,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,333,000 after buying an additional 377,884 shares in the last quarter. 88.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments. It offers AC and DC power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.

