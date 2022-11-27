Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Downgraded by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler cut shares of Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $29.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $34.00.

VCTR has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Victory Capital from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Victory Capital in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Victory Capital from $26.70 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Victory Capital from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Victory Capital from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.25.

Shares of Victory Capital stock opened at $28.87 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.20. Victory Capital has a 1 year low of $22.22 and a 1 year high of $37.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.94%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Victory Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Victory Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $91,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Victory Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $143,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Victory Capital by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in Victory Capital by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares during the period. 90.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company worldwide. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, and fund distribution services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

