VirtualMeta (VMA) One Day Trading Volume Tops $5.09

VirtualMeta (VMA) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 27th. One VirtualMeta token can now be bought for about $0.0267 or 0.00000165 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, VirtualMeta has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. VirtualMeta has a market capitalization of $61.39 million and $5.09 worth of VirtualMeta was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

VirtualMeta Profile

VirtualMeta was first traded on March 23rd, 2022. VirtualMeta’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 tokens. VirtualMeta’s official Twitter account is @vmetastudio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for VirtualMeta is vmeta.studio.

VirtualMeta Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VirtualMeta (VMA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. VirtualMeta has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VirtualMeta is 0.02668835 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vmeta.studio/.”

