Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Boosts Holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $1,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 6.0% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 6,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 91.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ESS shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $336.00 to $291.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $265.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $288.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $284.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $297.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Essex Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $275.24.

Shares of NYSE ESS traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $212.61. 132,885 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 678,995. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $257.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.52, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $205.76 and a twelve month high of $363.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $2.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 159.42%.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

