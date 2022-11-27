Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Boosts Stock Position in POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in POSCO were worth $1,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKX. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in POSCO in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in POSCO by 19.1% in the first quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 50,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 8,118 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in POSCO by 756.3% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in POSCO in the first quarter worth about $456,000. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in POSCO by 6.1% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

POSCO Stock Performance

Shares of POSCO stock traded up $0.75 on Friday, reaching $55.30. 65,735 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,576. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. POSCO Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.53 and a twelve month high of $65.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.38.

POSCO Cuts Dividend

POSCO ( NYSE:PKX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The basic materials company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter. POSCO had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $18.41 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.612 per share. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. POSCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PKX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised POSCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. TheStreet raised POSCO from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded POSCO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th.

POSCO Profile

POSCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, steel plates, wire rods, galvanized sheets, electrical steel, stainless steel, and titanium.

Featured Articles

