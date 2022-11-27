Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Buys 8,367 Shares of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,367 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Community Healthcare Trust worth $1,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 218,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,923,000 after acquiring an additional 9,365 shares during the period. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the first quarter worth $1,269,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 2.9% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 1.1% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 46,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,969,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 4.4% during the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 33,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 89.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Community Healthcare Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CHCT traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.89. 22,624 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,810. The company has a market cap of $882.72 million, a PE ratio of 40.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.68. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a one year low of $30.38 and a one year high of $47.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.67.

Community Healthcare Trust Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This is a boost from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. Community Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is 206.98%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CHCT shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Colliers Securities reduced their price target on shares of Community Healthcare Trust to $39.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. TheStreet lowered Community Healthcare Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Community Healthcare Trust to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.80.

Community Healthcare Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

Featured Articles

