Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Increases Position in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 45,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,034 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $1,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. APG Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in Cousins Properties by 112.1% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 7,135,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $287,503,000 after purchasing an additional 3,772,231 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Cousins Properties by 14.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,217,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $331,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,078 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cousins Properties by 6.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,800,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $475,453,000 after purchasing an additional 720,128 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC raised its holdings in Cousins Properties by 45.4% during the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,276,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,714,000 after purchasing an additional 711,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Cousins Properties by 89.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 771,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,075,000 after purchasing an additional 364,546 shares in the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Cousins Properties to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.20.

Cousins Properties Price Performance

Cousins Properties Dividend Announcement

CUZ traded up $0.58 on Friday, hitting $26.04. 484,458 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,149,932. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.01 and its 200 day moving average is $28.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.07. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $21.72 and a fifty-two week high of $42.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.84%.

Cousins Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.