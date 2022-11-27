Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Purchases 5,684 Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,684 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $1,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NSA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,004,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $816,183,000 after buying an additional 179,504 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,873,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $807,965,000 after purchasing an additional 53,622 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,844,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $304,029,000 after purchasing an additional 598,640 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,638,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,608,000 after purchasing an additional 122,899 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,348,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,647,000 after purchasing an additional 42,770 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.98. The stock had a trading volume of 114,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,142. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a one year low of $36.75 and a one year high of $70.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.47, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.64%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 234.05%.

In other National Storage Affiliates Trust news, Director Mourick Mark Van acquired 1,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.85 per share, with a total value of $48,448.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,448. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director J. Timothy Warren purchased 4,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.00 per share, with a total value of $177,840.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 55,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,126,670. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mourick Mark Van purchased 1,280 shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.85 per share, with a total value of $48,448.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,448. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 69,252 shares of company stock worth $2,623,760 over the last 90 days. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on NSA shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group initiated coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, National Storage Affiliates Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.29.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

