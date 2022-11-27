Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Raises Stock Position in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating) by 30.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,293 shares during the period. Shenandoah Telecommunications accounts for approximately 0.6% of Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC owned 0.16% of Shenandoah Telecommunications worth $1,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,787,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,156,000 after purchasing an additional 169,835 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the first quarter valued at $1,968,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 4.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,824,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,021,000 after acquiring an additional 79,737 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 44.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 201,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,763,000 after acquiring an additional 61,902 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 142,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,348,000 after acquiring an additional 46,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.95% of the company’s stock.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Stock Up 1.7 %

SHEN traded up $0.34 on Friday, reaching $19.89. 40,818 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,525. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a one year low of $15.63 and a one year high of $26.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.98.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Shenandoah Telecommunications

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This is a boost from Shenandoah Telecommunications’s previous annual dividend of $0.07. Shenandoah Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio is currently -88.89%.

In related news, VP Heather K. Tormey sold 2,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.45, for a total transaction of $60,789.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SHEN shares. BWS Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. Its Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky, via hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand, fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand, and fixed wireless network services under the Beam brand name.

Featured Stories

