Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Reduces Stock Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,173 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 8,065 shares during the quarter. Williams Companies makes up approximately 0.6% of Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in Williams Companies by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 38,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 8,369 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 26,436 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 13,001 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total value of $337,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 198,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,700,988.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 28,500 shares of company stock valued at $971,300 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on WMB shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.25.

Williams Companies stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.90. 2,108,078 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,091,075. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.88. The company has a market cap of $41.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.86 and a fifty-two week high of $37.97.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 17.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Williams Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 103.66%.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

