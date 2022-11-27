Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Sells 1,180 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lowered its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,997 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LYB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 205.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,454,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $458,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995,335 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 738.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,176,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $190,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917,011 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,322,781 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $290,611,000 after acquiring an additional 727,322 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 194.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 934,472 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $96,082,000 after acquiring an additional 617,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 91.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,227,127 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $126,173,000 after acquiring an additional 586,864 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LYB shares. Barclays lowered LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Mizuho lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.00.

NYSE LYB traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $86.79. 1,465,163 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,555,725. The company has a market capitalization of $28.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.34. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $71.46 and a 52-week high of $117.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.48%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.87%.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

