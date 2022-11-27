Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Sells 4,837 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lessened its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,829 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,837 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 136.2% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 644.5% during the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 1,906 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 339.4% during the first quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 1,942 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.38.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

KMI traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.63. 5,981,404 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,570,054. The company has a market cap of $41.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.99. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $20.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.96%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $27,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,219 shares in the company, valued at $435,942. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 14.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Featured Articles

