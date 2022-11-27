WazirX Trading 7.9% Higher This Week (WRX)

WazirX (WRX) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 27th. WazirX has a total market capitalization of $61.93 million and $7.94 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, WazirX has traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar. One WazirX coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000986 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WazirX Profile

WazirX’s launch date was January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 962,646,669 coins and its circulating supply is 381,856,872 coins. WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for WazirX is medium.com/@wazirx. WazirX’s official website is wazirx.com.

WazirX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX, a utility token backed by WazirX, forms the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. It launched WRX tokens to involve its community in helping build out WazirX, and reward them accordingly for contributing to success. This helps WazirX stay true to the ethos of cryptocurrency and blockchain – to share the rewards of WazirX's success with its early adopters and supporters.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WazirX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WazirX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

